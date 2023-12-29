SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 35,454 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,132,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after purchasing an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 37.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,453,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after purchasing an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Insider Activity at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,466.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tom Rice sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $342,948.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,729. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $29.91 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

