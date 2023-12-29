SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,629 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth $209,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.0% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 77,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 231.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Performance

Celanese stock opened at $157.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.14 and a 200-day moving average of $125.25. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $159.06.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.