SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71,057 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 191,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 79,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 171,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DEI

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of DEI opened at $14.85 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 633.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

(Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.