SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $823,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,779 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1,182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,193,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter valued at $32,973,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter valued at $34,770,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 11,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 659,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 653,820 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $53.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $123,412.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,684,311. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

