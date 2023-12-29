SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 563 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 93.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BLD opened at $377.70 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $150.88 and a one year high of $380.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.91.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

