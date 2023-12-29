SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 69,976 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 363.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,740,078.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 262,945 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $7,767,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,595,368.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $560,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,380,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,740,078.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of VNO stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -59.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

