Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.66

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 3515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $829.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

Further Reading

