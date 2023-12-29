Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,396 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,396 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 160,104 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after buying an additional 13,111 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 22,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. NatWest Group plc raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 59,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Loop Capital began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Microsoft from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $375.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $364.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

