Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,646 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Citigroup cut Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $113.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.34. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $345,045.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,856.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,277 shares of company stock worth $2,620,426. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

