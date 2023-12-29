State of Alaska Department of Revenue Boosts Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 452.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 105,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,454 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 249.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after buying an additional 3,155,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,691,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 186.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,413,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,753,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,935,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after buying an additional 879,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $27.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($1.53). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 21.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

