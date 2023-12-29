State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 750 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $693,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,911,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,009 shares of company stock worth $76,313,890 over the last 90 days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.0 %

RCL stock opened at $129.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51. The firm has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.47. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.94 and a twelve month high of $130.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

