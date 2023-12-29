State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 945 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $54.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

