State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 421 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,186,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $142.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.69. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $238.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Illumina from $260.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Illumina from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC cut their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.10.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total transaction of $35,544.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at $938,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

