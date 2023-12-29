State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,947,000 after buying an additional 8,831,553 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,516,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,147,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 36.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,939,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $294,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,663 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut W. R. Berkley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Free Report)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Further Reading

