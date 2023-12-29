State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.40 Million Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,172 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,269,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,002. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,156,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,561,751. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.90. AAON, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $75.24.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.63 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 27.79%. AAON’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

