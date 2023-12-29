State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.57 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NXST stock opened at $158.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $217.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total value of $192,368.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 1,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.89, for a total transaction of $192,368.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.