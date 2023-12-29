State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.58 Million Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,124 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Macerich were worth $2,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Macerich by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macerich Stock Performance

NYSE:MAC opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Macerich Company has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $16.54.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Macerich ( NYSE:MAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -43.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

