State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 389.4% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 104.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,213 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.6% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $132.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

