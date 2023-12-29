State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 11,801 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 160.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,801 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,791,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,037,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,693,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $241,132,000 after buying an additional 129,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,583,000 after buying an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 937,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,102,000 after buying an additional 39,576 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMG opened at $152.65 on Friday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 59.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

