State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,455 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,055 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 715.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RF opened at $19.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading

