State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,300 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.77.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $100.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $108.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.47.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 327.87%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

