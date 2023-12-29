State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,435 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ES. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES opened at $61.96 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

