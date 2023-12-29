State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,605 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 132,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,531,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $722,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.47 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.13.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.58.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

