State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 240 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Nordson by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth approximately $449,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Nordson by 14.9% in the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Nordson by 15.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total transaction of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.34, for a total value of $875,390.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,596.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.25, for a total value of $728,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock worth $1,935,307 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.83.

Nordson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $264.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.05. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $265.60.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

