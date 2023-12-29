State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 67,055.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,712,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,562,000 after purchasing an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Henry Schein stock opened at $76.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.04. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

