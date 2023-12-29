The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 6,037 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 6,037 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $341,331.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,069.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andersons Trading Down 0.3 %

ANDE stock opened at $58.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.36. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter worth $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Andersons by 1,222.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

