Trust Co. of Oklahoma Has $659,000 Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.48 and a 200-day moving average of $159.60. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $144.95 and a one year high of $180.93.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

