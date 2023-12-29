Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Hits New 12-Month High at $39.74

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 31279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.11. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 83.48%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 257.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

