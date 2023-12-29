VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 82.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $17.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

