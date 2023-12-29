Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Hits New 52-Week High at $487.60

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 487.60 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 487.60 ($6.20), with a volume of 8476 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 482 ($6.12).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSVS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($7.88) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 470 ($5.97) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Monday, November 20th.
Vesuvius plc provides molten metal flow engineering and technology services to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates through Flow Control, Sensor & Probes, and Advanced Refractories segments. The company provides consumables and equipment, which includes binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.
