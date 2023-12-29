Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Up 0.9 %

WDAY stock opened at $276.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.54. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.85 and a 52-week high of $279.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

