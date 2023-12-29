Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 23 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,442 shares of company stock valued at $37,710,302. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $495.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.18. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.34 and a one year high of $505.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

