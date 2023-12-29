Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $622.50

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 622.50 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 622.50 ($7.91), with a volume of 163350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.80).
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have weighed in on YCA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.07) to GBX 645 ($8.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 658 ($8.36) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.2 %
About Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
