Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Sets New 52-Week High at $622.50

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (LON:YCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 622.50 ($7.91) and last traded at GBX 622.50 ($7.91), with a volume of 163350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YCA. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.07) to GBX 645 ($8.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 658 ($8.36) target price on shares of Yellow Cake in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yellow Cake

Yellow Cake Stock Down 0.2 %

About Yellow Cake

The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.06 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 575.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 499.37.

(Get Free Report)

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.