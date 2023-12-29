Yoav Landman Sells 14,492 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CTO Yoav Landman sold 14,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $508,669.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,001,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,741,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Thursday, December 21st, Yoav Landman sold 695 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $24,325.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Yoav Landman sold 1,632 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $52,289.28.

On Friday, December 8th, Yoav Landman sold 10,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $298,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Yoav Landman sold 900 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $25,308.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.44 and a beta of 0.76. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.52 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JFrog by 148.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of JFrog by 1.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in JFrog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair raised shares of JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JFrog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.64.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

