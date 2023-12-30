1,046 Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,388,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 491.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 680,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 565,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 127,634 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 248.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 522,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,420,000 after purchasing an additional 372,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 657.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 391,661 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWI opened at $33.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $379.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.76.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

