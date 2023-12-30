12,917 Shares in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,917 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCC. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $90,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WCC opened at $173.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.50 and its 200 day moving average is $157.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.53 and a 12-month high of $185.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 13,000 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.12, for a total value of $2,003,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,396.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on WESCO International from $198.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.57.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

