28,504 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,504 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 534.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total transaction of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.34.

Shares of MSFT opened at $376.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $219.35 and a 1-year high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

