42,368 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $45.46 on Friday. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $29.37 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 7.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ATI Company Profile

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

