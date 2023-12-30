8,871 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,871 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 88.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 105.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $220.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.94. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.23). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.31 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

