Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,123 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 850,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,529,000 after acquiring an additional 459,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.38.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $66.00 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $69.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.