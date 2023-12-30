Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.09 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

