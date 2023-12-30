Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $15.09 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14.35% and a negative return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.72 million during the quarter.
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.
