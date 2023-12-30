Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADYYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adyen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of Adyen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Adyen Stock Performance

About Adyen

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYYF opened at $1,288.00 on Wednesday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $660.00 and a 52 week high of $1,886.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,080.48 and its 200-day moving average is $1,186.56.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

