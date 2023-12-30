AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,669 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BMAR opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.35.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

