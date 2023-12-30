AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,047 Shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other USA Compression Partners news, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,893.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $843,761.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,344,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,947,759.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric D. Long sold 150,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $3,859,369.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 386,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,069,880 shares of company stock worth $50,542,481.

USA Compression Partners Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $22.88 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

