AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,382 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $487.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

