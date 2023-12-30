AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,795 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,480,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $117.74 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $81.05 and a 1 year high of $118.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

