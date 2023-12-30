AE Wealth Management LLC Has $860,000 Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Woodward by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 2.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Woodward by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Woodward

In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised shares of Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.11.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ WWD opened at $136.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.61. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $140.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

