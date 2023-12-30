AE Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP opened at $202.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.61 and a 200-day moving average of $178.70. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.76 and a 1 year high of $206.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.70.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

