AE Wealth Management LLC Has $931,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after buying an additional 709,354 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,352,000. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 81.5% in the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 583,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after purchasing an additional 218,318 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $93.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

