AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,271 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 157.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $15.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Report on IRT

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.